Warm and muggy Friday; Much cooler and drier for the weekend

Well our throwback to summer will continue for one more day before big changes arrive for the weekend.

Warm and muggy conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low-mid 70s.

Temperatures will push the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon with some spots even getting into the lower 90s!

Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

Rain chances will sit at 20% for maybe an isolated shower or two.

Bradley Graf Model

Slightly better rain chances heading into Friday evening as the actual cold front pushes through (timing: 8pm-midnight).

No severe weather is anticipated, and really, not a whole lot of rainfall either.

Plan on 0.10" or less..

Winds will turn gusty out of the north behind the frontal passage.

We'll see wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range throughout Saturday.

Bradley Wind Gusts

Skies will gradually be clearing tomorrow night, so we'll get to enjoy mostly sunny skies for the weekend.

Temperatures struggle to reach the middle 70s come Saturday afternoon.

The real chill will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Morning lows will be starting out in the lower 50s, although we will have some upper 40s sprinkle in there, especially northern parishes of Acadiana.

Sunday is looking really nice with afternoon highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A bit more cloud cover around on Monday as a disturbances swings on through.

Staying nice, but a bit of a moderating temperature trend into the middle parts of next week ahead of our next frontal boundary that will look to arrive sometime late next week.

We'll see how the pattern evolves with time since we are still several days out.

In the short-term, big takeaway is the cold front that will push through tomorrow evening paving the way for beautiful fall weather this weekend!

Enjoy!

TROPICS

Still no major concerns with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.