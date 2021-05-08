Warm and humid Mother's Day; rain chances not far behind

It was another absolutely beautiful day across Acadiana!

We saw plenty of sunshine as temperatures settled into the middle 80s.

If you were with us yesterday, we saw dew points in the upper 40s to lower 50s which really gave the air a comfortable feel to it.

Today, they were in the lower 60s, a sign that humidity is on the rise.

In fact, it'll only get muggier going into Mother's Day on Sunday as southerly winds continue to bring in Gulf moisture.

Overnight lows will struggle to fall back into the upper 60s.

We'll favor more of a partly cloudy sky on Sunday as temperatures once again top out in the middle 80s.

It will feel more like the upper 80s with that heat index.

There is a slight chance that we see an isolated shower or two through the course of the afternoon, but most of us will remain dry.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at around 12-18 mph.

A frontal boundary will begin to approach the region tomorrow night.

That will serve as a focal point to see scattered showers and a few storms.

There is a low-end risk that one or two of the storms could be on the stronger side.

Rain chances will be with us on Monday, although it will not be raining all day long.

We'll have to keep daily scattered showers and storms in the forecast through about Wednesday as that boundary stalls out to our north.

Essentially what we'll see are impulses of upper-level energy working along that boundary that will help to continue to generate scattered showers across the region.

A decent soaking could be on tap.

Models have been showing most areas picking up ~1-3" of rainfall through Wednesday evening.

Locally higher amounts may be possible, especially for areas north of the interstate.

We'll continue to watch the trends for you in the coming days.

Much nicer weather conditions will return for the end of next week and into the following weekend.

I want to personally wish all the moms out there a very HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

~Bradley

