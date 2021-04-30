Unsettled weekend ahead; Heavy downpours/strong storms possible Sunday

Welcome to the end of the week!

It's another warm and muggy start with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

An upper trough off to our north and east will continue advancing eastward and help to usher in a weak cool front later on this morning.

This front will lead to a few scattered showers across the region, but most of the showers and storms will actually weaken a good bit by the time they reach Acadiana.

Before we get our hopes up, this front won't really be dropping our temperatures a whole lot.

However, it will be ever so slightly cooler this afternoon compared to the last couple of days as high temperatures settle into the lower 80s.

Winds will be shifting to out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph by late morning as well.

Bradley Graf Model

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies once again as we round out the week.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 60s.

Expect another mostly cloudy sky on Saturday with a few spotty showers possible by the afternoon.

High temperatures will find their way into the lower to middle 80s.

Rain and storm chances really start to ramp up on us going into Sunday morning as an upper-level low (which has been nearly stationary to our west) pushes through.

A few of the storms that roll on through could be on the stronger side, so we'll watch that.

Sunday Severe Weather Risk

We are currently under a slight risk to see severe weather (level 2 out of 5).

Some heavy downpours will be possible as well.

Looks like we'll catch a break on Monday, before rain chances increase once again for Tuesday as our next system approaches.

Some of that will look to linger into Wednesday morning before nicer weather returns for the end of next week and into the following weekend.

