Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic

Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic today roughly 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the eastern-most Caribbean.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Despite relatively hostile conditions, TD 7 is expected to gain tropical storm strength later Wednesday or into Thursday...if so, the name would be Fiona.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This system is expected to approach and perhaps interact with the Eastern to Central Caribbean Islands starting Friday continuing through the weekend.

Models suggest that the system may curve northward into the Atlantic thereafter, but it is not clear if the system may or may not impact portions of the U.S.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At this point, the system does not appear to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel