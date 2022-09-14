Watch Now
Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic

Posted at 2:10 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 15:10:57-04

Tropical Depression 7 formed in the Atlantic today roughly 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the eastern-most Caribbean.

Despite relatively hostile conditions, TD 7 is expected to gain tropical storm strength later Wednesday or into Thursday...if so, the name would be Fiona.

This system is expected to approach and perhaps interact with the Eastern to Central Caribbean Islands starting Friday continuing through the weekend.

Models suggest that the system may curve northward into the Atlantic thereafter, but it is not clear if the system may or may not impact portions of the U.S.

At this point, the system does not appear to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

