Sunny, almost hot weekend...hotter next week

It will be a mostly sunny and nearly hot weekend for Acadiana with temperatures in the upper 80s to near our first 90° day of 2022...and it won't be the last!

In the near term expect another fair and mild night ahead with some clouds building in for daybreak Saturday.

Low temperatures Saturday morning temperatures will be in the almost comfortable upper 60s.

After morning clouds, look for mostly sunny and quite warm conditions Saturday with temperatures nearing 90°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern will essentially repeat itself Sunday into Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By mid-next week, a ridge of high pressure will amplify over Louisiana allowing for more sun, hotter temperatures, and with a west to northwest wind developing Wednesday into Thursday, our daytime highs will push the mid-90s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The current 10 Day Forecast has a high set for 96° Thursday, which would break the record of 93° on that day...

Acadiana will remain free of any mentionable rain chances until late Thursday afternoon with an isolated storm possibly rolling in from the east feeding off our high temperatures.

It will stay rather hot and humid Friday into the weekend, but there will be a low end chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible...sounding and feeling like an early summer.

Meanwhile in the tropics, the upper low pressure system that will festering off the east coast into next week (and also amplifying our ridge of high pressure) could eventually become a tropical hybrid system...it should not be a major threat (and none here to Louisiana) but a reminder that hurricane season is less than 4 weeks away.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Finally on the allergy front: tree and grass pollen were easing in Acadiana Friday thanks to the rains Thursday night, and it's getting to be that time of the year!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel