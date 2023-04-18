Sun, warmth returns Wednesday; stormy finish to week

Some beautiful weather is on the way for Acadiana Wednesday into Thursday before our next opportunity for showers and storms arrives Friday.

In the near term, look for another seasonably cool night across the area with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds are expected to thin overnight with sunshine returning for Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for temperatures to rise into the low-mid 80s for Wednesday afternoon, but a pleasant S/SE breeze is expected to kick in for the afternoon hours.

It will become partly cloudy, breezy, warmer and more humid Thursday ahead of our next weather-maker that looks to arrive Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid-80s.

By Friday, an upper level disturbance combined with an active jet stream and cool front should bring showers and thunderstorms to Acadiana, some of which could be potentially severe.

Per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a risk of severe storms, primarly west of our area will develop Thursday, and then move southeastward to Louisiana Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Preliminary SPC forecasts for Friday have portions of Acadiana hatched in for a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, for severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If a severe weather threat materializes for the area Friday, damaging winds should by the primary threat, with the risk of isolated tornadoes and some hail also possible.

The severe weather outlook for Friday will likely change and perhaps expand, so stay tuned for future updates.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Storms Friday could produce 1-2" of rain with a few spots possible seeing more.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If all works out well, Acadiana should be left with a stellar and seasonably cool weekend with highs closer to the lower 70s while overnight lows chill into the refreshing lower 50s.

Rain and storm chances may return for mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

