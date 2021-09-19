Summer on its last leg; cold front to bring fall conditions mid-late week

We have seen rain cooled air across most of the region today.

A few scattered showers will remain possible through the course of the evening.

It'll be back to fair skies after midnight with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

Our pesky little upper-level low that has been spinning across the area this weekend and keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast, will begin to lift to the north and east on Monday.

Bradley Upper-Level Pattern

With that, slightly drier air will try and work into the region, although a few isolated showers will remain possible throughout the day.

Bradley GRAF Model

Rain chances will sit at 30%.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds otherwise as temperatures push the middle to upper 80s.

Similar story heading into Tuesday with rain chances even slightly lower during the day.

Afternoon highs will approach the upper 80s to even lower 90s in spots.

Our front that we have been talking about for a quite a while will begin traversing the area Tuesday evening/night.

We'll likely see a few scattered showers and storms out ahead of the boundary.

No severe weather is anticipated.

It'll turn cooler behind the front as drier, more comfortable air quickly filters into the region.

In fact, we'll wake up to a morning start in the upper 60s Wednesday.

Winds will pick up from out of the north on Wednesday as skies gradually clear throughout the day.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Bradley GFS Model

Readings will drop into the middle 50s come Thursday/Friday mornings.

So yes, a light jacket may be needed for some!

Beautiful weather will be in store for the end of the week.

We'll be talking plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs settling into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The nice weather will stick around into the upcoming weekend as well.

Alas, fall is here for all of those who have been patiently waiting!

Have a great week!

In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Peter formed this morning east of the Caribbean Islands.

Bradley Tropical Track

It will be no threat to the Gulf as it re-curves out in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Rose has formed behind it.

Bradley Tropical Track

It too will remain in the Atlantic and not be a concern.

The NHC highlights two other areas of interest, but we are not looking at any pending threats to the Gulf at this point.

