Summer heat wave building

]An upper ridge of high pressure over Mexico will expand northeastward toward Louisiana this week, essentially shutting down local rain chances and ushering high afternoon temperatures in the mid-upper 90s.

Rain chances are expected to drop near the silent, 5% range while temperatures gradually climb through out the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And in addition to the higher temperatures we're also anticipating higher dew points, and subsequently relative humidity as the week wears on.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mostly sunny skies to occasionally partly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid-90s through Wednesday rising into the upper 90s (for Lafayette) for the end of the

week, and continuing through the weekend, and into a good part of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures could flirt near the 100° mark across the northern Acadiana parishes for the end of the week and into the weekend...and likely into next week.

And with dew points expected to migrate and stay in the 75-78° range later this week, the heat index will also begin to climb.

Look for heat index values to be in the 102-106° range Tuesday and Wednesday, with indices in the 107-111° range later this week and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Hottest heat index values locally are daily expected from late morning (around 11am) through the late afternoon only slowly improving after 6pm.

Once heat index values rise above 105°, they are considered to be in the dangerous category where heat cramps and/or heat exhaustion can become likely...heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure to the heat...so check on the elderly, physically impaired and make sure children stay hydrated.

If working outdoors, take plenty of hydrating breaks in the shade or air conditioning is at all possible.

For the next 10 days, there is no end in sight for this hot summer heat wave and drier than normal pattern.

Stay cool Acadiana!

------------------------------------------------------------

