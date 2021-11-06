Stubborn clouds continue to mar nice, cool weekend

Like Friday, stubborn stratiform cloud cover dominated across much of Acadiana Saturday with clouds mostly burning off by the late afternoon/early evening.

And like the last two days, it is looking like Sunday will bring much the same.

In the near-term, clouds will continue to slowly burn-off/evaporate into the evening hours Saturday but are looking to reform with a night-time temperature inversion by daybreak Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But before that happens, it appears temperatures will chill nicely tonight with most areas in the low-mid 40s...we could see some upper 30s in the northern parishes by daybreak, but if the anticipated cloud cover does indeed redevelop our temperatures should be several degree milder.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After another round of morning cloudiness Sunday, do expect a better chance of mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be milder Sunday with highs back into the upper 60s to perhaps lower 70s...depending on how soon the clouds burn-off.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The same process may repeat itself Sunday night into Monday, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with milder temperatures are expected through mid-week.

It continues to appear that our next front will arrive Thursday with some scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm possible...rain chances Thursday are set near 40% but could go lower with time.

And with any luck, next weekend is looking nice, with hopefully more sunshine than this one.

See the KATC 10 Dy Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

