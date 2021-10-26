Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Acadiana remains on track for strong to possible severe storms into Wednesday afternoon as a vigorous cold front heads this way.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of Acadiana hatched in for the a "slight risk" (level 2 out of 5) for the chance of severe storm Wednesday with the primary threat being damaging winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An isolated tornado may be possible with our latest models indicating this would be most likely along and south of the I-10 Parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Prime-time for storms in Acadiana look to be between noon and 5 pm as storms traverse the region from west to east.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Due to the relatively progressive nature of the storms, widespread flooding is not expected, however there will be an hour or two where torrential downpours, frequent cloud to ground will be likely, and perhaps a small amount of localized street flooding will occur.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The storms will race out of the area into Wednesday evening, with clearing, breezy and cooler conditions to ensue.

Look for temperatures in the near-term to hold in the lower 70s overnight through Wednesday morning as clouds gradually thicken and increase.

There may be a few passing showers that develop after midnight and before daybreak with rain chances fort the area in the 30% range.

Rain chances Wednesday will spike near 100% from midday through much of the afternoon, with activity possibly tapering before the evening rush hour...but the earlier "school pick-up" hours could be messy and wet.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower 80s but should plunge into the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny, cool and windy day with highs hard-pressed to reach the lower 70s accompanied by gusty northwesterly winds near 20-30 mph.

The coolest air begins to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning with lows approaching the low to mid 50s...and they should cool further to the upper 40s to lower 50s for Friday and Saturday nights.

Lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures are expected Friday into the weekend with highs barely reaching 70° Friday and low-mid 70s this weekend.

Plenty of sun will carry at least into mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

