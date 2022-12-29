Stormy toward daybreak Friday

Rain and storms will become likely for Acadiana toward daybreak Friday with the possibility of locally heavy downpours of several inches along with a low-end threat of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Storm prime-time for the area looks to be between 4am and 10am Friday...give or take a few hours.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of Acadiana hatched in for a low-end, "marginal" risk of a couple of isolated severe storms.

The main severe weather threat should be a storm or two that could produce damaging winds, perhaps an isolated tornado.

The strongest storms and severe weather threat should decrease by noon Friday with lingering clouds and some scattered shower activity persisting into the afternoon and possibly into Friday evening/night.

Expect rain totals generally in the 1-3" range with a few isolated spots catching more that could lead to some brief localized flooding primarily Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the mild 60s overnight through Friday and should cool slightly into the upper 50s Friday night/Saturday morning.

The weekend is shaping up pretty nicely with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday accompanied by highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday, and up to the mid-70s Sunday.

New Year's Eve (Saturday night) is looking fair and seasonably cool, with temperatures generally in the mid-50s at the stroke of midnight.

There could be some patchy fog late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Acadiana's next weather-maker arrives Monday into Tuesday with another round of locally heavy rains likely along with perhaps a slightly better risk of a few severe storms.

Quieter weather accompanied by more seasonable temperatures are anticipated later next week...and for now, no freezes on the horizon but that might change by mid-January.

