Stormy into Wednesday night; beautiful Thursday

Acadiana remains on track for stormy conditions Wednesday evening into the middle of the night as a cool front accompanied by some strong thunderstorms will be quite likely.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to maintain the "slight" risk of severe storms for all of Acadiana with the potential threat of storms containing damaging winds, some hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The risk of severe storms will continue to be much higher to our north into Northeast Louisiana, Eastern Arkansas, a good chunk of Mississippi into Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fortunately, it appears that the dynamics for severe storms will be lowering as a possible squall line moves through the Acadiana area into tonight, but we'll be monitoring the radar trends just in case. Power Doppler 3 here.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers and storms will be moving through the area and ending from west to east after midnight with skies beginning to clear late while cooler temperatures work their way back into the region.

Rainfall shouldn't be a major concern, with most of seeing roughly an inch or rain or so, but a few hot spots may catch several inches inside of a few hours that could lead to some minor street flooding.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Prime-times for storms in Acadiana (from west to east) Wednesday evening will be from around 6pm through roughly 2am...give or take a few hours.

Latest Predictive Radar.

It will be back to beautiful spring weather for the area Thursday with temperatures topping-out in the upper 70s to near 80° after a refreshing start in the upper 50s.

Clouds and some showers may return Friday as our front washes back to the north, with partly cloudy skies and lower end rain chances this weekend (and Easter Sunday).

Our next weak cool front should arrive during the day Monday with a couple of nice days to follow.

Preliminary look into next weekend shows that it could become stormy again (Saturday, Saturday night or Sunday), but it's too early to assess the specifics at this time.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

