Still nice but afternoon temperatures feeling closer to summer

Acadiana's nice and sunny stretch of weather will continue into the weekend, but our afternoon high temperatures will be feeling closer to summer, rather than fall.

Moving into next week, higher humidity and a lower-end chance of showers will be added to the weather equation, but the news today is that a cool front may show up in about a week's time.

In the near term, expect another fair and relatively comfortable night and morning ahead with lows generally in the middle 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Morning readings in the lower 60s will be more likely in the northern Acadiana parishes.

Mostly sunny skies punctuated by some fair weather cumulus clouds are forecast for our Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the 87-89° range...quite warm for this time of year, but at least the humidity will stay relatively comfortable.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly sunny and warm conditions are anticipated to continue throughout the weekend with highs between 87-90°.

Humidity will start to rise Sunday afternoon as our surface winds turn to the east and then southeast which means our overnight lows will moderate into the lower 70s early next week.

In addition to higher humidity and more clouds, there will be the chance of a few showers Monday through Wednesday with perhaps a better chance of rain developing Thursday associated with a front that will slowly push across the area late next week.

With any luck, cooler highs in the 70s and lows dropping into the lower 60s, perhaps upper 50s will be possible next Friday into the following weekend...fingers crossed!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, the tropics continue to stay quiet given the time of year with the National Hurricane Center continuing to "eye" a possible weak system off of the coasts of the Carolinas.

Space Station Visible Thursday Evening:

Acadiana will have an excellent view of the International Space Station coming directly overhead at 7:43 pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will traveling (at 17,200 mph) from northwest to southeast and will be visible for 6 minutes starting at 7:40 pm. Enjoy the view and be on the look-out for some mosquitoes!

