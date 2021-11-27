Steady light rains Saturday night; lingering clouds, cool Sunday

Steady, off and on light rains will continue this evening and through much of Saturday night.

Nothing necessarily problematic, but a nuisance rain more than anything.

So, I'd keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out...

Bradley graf model

It'll be chilly as well with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s to lower 50s tonight.

Some leftover rain will be possible early Sunday morning, but the rain should gradually start to come to an end as the morning wears on.

Clouds, however, will linger throughout the day making for a dreary and cool Sunday.

Afternoon high temperatures will have a difficult time getting out of the 50s.

Skies will clear Sunday night into Monday morning.

As a result, temperatures will be dropping into the lower and middle 40s for an overnight low.

After a chilly start to our Monday, it'll be a cool finish into the afternoon as highs settle into the middle 60s.

BUT, plenty of sunshine will make those 60s feel even that much better!

Expect more nice weather on Tuesday as temperatures top out a bit milder in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will moderate and warm up a bit into the middle and latter parts of the week.

Some rain chances could return by late in the week and into the weekend.

We'll continue to watch and see how the long-range pattern evolves.

Have a good one!