Staying on a roll into the weekend

Acadiana's weather will stay on a roll into the weekend with cool nights accompanied by sunny and warm afternoons.

Look for temperatures to drop into the mid-50s across most of Acadiana through Friday morning with readings as low as the lower 50s across the northern-most rural parishes.

High pressure will stay in charge through this weekend with sunny skies continuing along with a few passing cirrus clouds Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures Friday will again be near 80° with afternoon readings pushing the low-mid 80s this weekend.

Overnight lows will continue in the 50s this weekend but will moderate as a return flow develops by early next week.

Humidity, additional cloud cover, and eventually the chance of scattered showers and storms will return for mid-week.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while it remains quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, the open Atlantic is reminding us it's still hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Sam with 60 mph winds is expected to go through a rapid intensification cycle in the next 24-36 hours and become a major hurricane this weekend.

This system should not pose a threat to the U.S. however, the Northeastern Caribbean and perhaps Bermuda may have to watch this system.

Per the National Hurricane Center: "Sam s the second earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year."

