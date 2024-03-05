Spring-like Wednesday; next weather-maker Friday

Acadiana will get treated with a warm spring day Wednesday with intervals of sun and temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

Before that, with skies clearing after the stormy weather across Acadiana earlier today, areas of fog could be an issue for portions of Acadiana overnight into Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The signal for fog is stronger for Wednesday night into Thursday morning...depending on impending cloud cover.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for a morning start near 60° in Lafayette Wednesday with an afternoon high in the toasty 82-83° range.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday ahead of Acadiana's next weather-maker Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Once again, there will be the chance of some intense storms with the next system Friday as the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area hatched in for a slight risk (level 2/5) of severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It appears that damaging winds and hail will once again be the primary severe weather threats.

At this point, rain totals Friday into Friday evening should be no more than 1/2-1"...flooding is not a concern.

As usual the severe weather outlook and rain total forecasts will be fine tuned in the days ahead.

After Friday's system, Acadiana should see a cooler weekend with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the mid-upper 40s...about 5 degrees below normal.

Thereafter, the first half of next week looks quiet with moderating temperatures before rain chances enter back into the latter part of the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Severe Weather Tuesday:

Severe storms containing large hail was found across portions of Acadiana earlier Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly nickel to quarter-size hail in Acadia and St Landry parishes locally, but instances of up to golf ball/egg-size hail was reported!

Emily Rose Primeaux via Rob Perillo/KATC Hail found in Richard, Louisiana Tuesday March 5, 2024

Emily Rose Primeaux via Rob Perillo/KATC Hail found in Richard, Louisiana Tuesday March 5, 2024

Also there was a report of a large tree down in the Opelousas area, but most of our severe weather reports were hail-related, thanks to colder air aloft accompanying the disturbance that pushed through the area.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel