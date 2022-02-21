Spring-like through mid-week; chillier weekend/Mardi Gras

A taste of spring has returned to Acadiana with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80° under mostly cloudy skies Monday, with much the same expected through at least Wednesday.

And like Monday, a few spotty showers over the next few days will be possible in a more active sub-tropical jet stream aloft.

It will be quite the interesting week weather-wise for Louisiana with a slow-moving cold front taking days to sag southward through much of the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be completely possible by Wednesday that the southern part of the state may see afternoon readings in the lower 80s while the northwestern part might be experiencing temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s with wintry precipitation not too far away!

So in the near term, look for mostly cloudy, breezy and mild weather to continue along with the lower end chance (20-30%) of a brief passing shower...day or night.

An isolated daytime thunderstorm might be possible, but the greatest risk of those, will be found well north, where even the threat of severe weather may exist Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy southerly winds will continue at least through Tuesday, keeping any sea fog mostly at bay (or near the coast)...lighter winds however, through the mid-week periods could spell a better chance of fog come Wednesday and perhaps Thursday mornings.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs will be near 80°, perhaps through Thursday for Lafayette, while northern portions of the area may already be dropping into the 40s/50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Best rain chance this week should arrive by Thursday night (for the I-10 corridor/Lafayette) with chillier conditions taking hold of the entire region by Friday.

For now, the weekend looks seasonably cool, but we cannot rule out some lower end rain chances (an over-running cloudy pattern) at this time while the southwesterly oriented sub-tropical jet stays nearby.

A secondary surge of colder temperatures (and drier air) may follow by Sunday night allowing for unseasonably chilly conditions for Lundi and Mardi Gras.

For now plan on 50s highs for those days, with morning readings back down into the 30s...in fact, we could see some readings close to the freezing mark for the courirs Mardi Gras morning.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

