Spring-like temperatures; potentially stormy Wednesday evening

Spring-like temperatures have returned to Acadiana with warmer afternoons likely over the next couple of days before a cool front arrives, with potentially strong storms, Wednesday evening.

In the near term, a milder and increasingly moist southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico will insure persistent cloud cover through Tuesday morning.

A few patchy light rain showers and/or misty drizzles will be possible overnight.

Some fog will be possible near the coast and likely from the western Acadiana parishes into Southeast Texas by Tuesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mild lows by Tuesday morning, mostly in the upper 60s, with higher humidity, possibly accompanied by some sweaty pavement/windows developing in some areas by morning.

Clouds will dominate across the area Tuesday morning, but intervals of sun are expected for our Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon, with the outside chance of coming close to the record high of 81° set in 1935.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will return again Tuesday night with temperatures hovering near the balmy and humid 70° mark.

Wednesday will bring increasingly gusty southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers and storms increasing into Wednesday evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Wednesday will once again threaten the 80° mark...the record for Wednesday is also 81°.

By Wednesday evening a cool front with a line of showers and storms should push through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of Acadiana hatched in for a marginal to slight risk of severe storms...levels 1 and 2 out of 5.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although the atmosphere may be "capped" and rather stable locally, there could be some strong storms that develop into Wednesday evening that could produce isolated spots of damaging winds.

The tornado threat appears marginal at best (but not zero) for Acadiana, and as per usual, the highest risk of severe storms are expected to be in the northern Acadiana parishes northward.

Acadiana gets a bit of a break with more seasonable temperatures Thursday into Friday, but our next weather-maker should bring some chilly and soaking rains, and perhaps some embedded thunder into Saturday.

Saturday could be an "all-day" type of rain event.

Conditions should slowly improve Sunday...but another fast-moving system is expected to bring more rains and perhaps, another soaking late Monday into Tuesday.

In the shorter term, expect rain totals with our next weather system Wednesday evening should generally be in the 1/2" to one inch range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another couple of inches will be possible with our weekend weather system.

Behind the systems over the next week, it is looking somewhat colder with temperatures dropping into the 30s at night and highs in the 50s for a day or two for mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

