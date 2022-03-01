Spring in full swing into the weekend

The weather across Acadiana will be right on par for Tuesday's start of meteorological spring with milder temperatures under mostly sunny skies expected for the rest of the week.

It will still be chilly at night over the next couple of days, but it won't be as cold with lows for Wednesday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of the area.

Mostly sunny skies will continue Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

The area will likely see readings reaching the lower 80s this weekend under partly cloudy skies.

A few isolated daytime, spring showers will be possible this weekend (20-30%) to go along with the spring like temperatures, but any activity should be rather brief.

The pattern into next week is expected to get a little more active as the sub-tropical jet stream dips into the region bringing disturbances and eventually a cool front to the area.

Scattered showers and some stronger thunderstorms will probably become more likely by Tuesday and perhaps into Wednesday.

And the aforementioned front may get hung up just offshore the Louisiana Coast with more disturbances possibly leading to more rain chances later next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, in the near term, the weather pattern and phase of the new moon is expected to lead to light winds and low seas offshore along with excellent fishing feeding times midday Wednesday and Thursday.

Fishing, offshore, river, hour by hour wind forecasts & more for the Acadiana sportsman can be found here.

