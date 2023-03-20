Spring back in full swing this week; trouble-maker Friday?

After a freezing start to start the week, and on the day of the Spring Equinox, Acadiana will see the return of more typical spring conditions with temperatures getting back into the lower 80s mid-week before our next weather-maker arrives late Friday.

In the near term, you can uncover the plants and put back outside as temperatures overnight through Tuesday morning will be in the low-mid 40s...and we're not expecting any more freezes from here on out.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tuesday will become breezy and milder under partly cloudy skies with readings topping out in the lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But wait, there's more: look for highs to get back into the lower 80s Wednesday into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's next weather-maker will be part of a system that will be impacting the West Coast with another atmospheric "river" with a Pacific upper low/disturbance reaching our part of the world Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So expect the next good chance of showers and storms to eventually arrive anytime from Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center does have the region hatched in for the possibility of a few severe storms, but like the last few weather events, Acadiana should be on the lower end (and the southern end) of the threat spectrum for intense storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More details on this to come as the week wears on.

Thereafter, the coming weekend looks roughly 30° warmer than this past weekend!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Climate Notes: The late season freeze and low of 31° this morning in Lafayette appears to be the coldest reading for the day that the spring equinox occurs.

There have been only 5 days equally cold or colder so late in the season that have occurred in Lafayette since 1893.

And the kicker this season is that this morning's freeze was the first one since December 26 as we had no freezes in January or February!

Here are the stats on the latest freezes in Lafayette:

Rob Perillo/KATC

Equinox Notes: We passed the Spring Equinox at 4:24 pm this afternoon, meaning the sun sets directly west (270°) today.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We have already passed the "Equilux", equal hours of daylight/night, on March 16th.

Our days in Lafayette and Acadiana will continue to get longer through June 21 when sun is above horizon for 14 hrs, 5 min and 50 sec!

And look out for the UV index...getting in very high category now!

------------------------------------------------------------

