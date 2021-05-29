Slightly cooler, less humid Sunday; Warmer but still nice for Memorial Day

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through this evening as a front makes its way through the area.

Some locally heavy downpours, lightning and even some small hail could be possible with a few of the storms.

Expect activity to quiet down after sunset once we lose the heating of the day.

Skies will gradually clear later on tonight.

It will be slightly cooler by Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Bradley Graf Model

Mostly sunny and less humid on our Sunday as afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s.

Should just be a lovely day out there, so hopefully you're able to get out and enjoy it!

Another slight cool(ish) night tomorrow going Memorial Day morning as readings drop back into the 60s.

Fair to partly cloudy skies is expected on Memorial Day as temperatures top out a touch warmer in the middle 80s.

Tuesday looks relatively quiet and warm.

We will then see a pretty typical early June weather pattern take shape throughout the rest of the week with rain chances sitting at around 30% and temperatures settling into the middle and even perhaps upper 80s.

In the Tropics:

No new developments are expected at least in the next 5 days.

