Slightly cooler and less humid Sunday; Warming up into next week

Partly cloudy and warm conditions across the area today with temperatures in the 80s this afternoon!

We do have a cool front working its way through the region which will bring in slightly cooler, less humid air through the overnight period and into our Sunday.

After a cool start in the lower to middle 50s on Sunday morning, expect temperatures to climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon under plentiful sunshine.

Should just be a lovely day out there with that slightly lower humidity in place!

Monday looks pretty nice as well, but we'll see more high-level clouds streaming into the region throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warm in the lower 80s.

Still, relatively comfortable humidity will remain in place on Monday before more muggy conditions arrive for Tuesday and mid-week.

Temperatures will continue to push the low-mid 80s with only a slight chance to see a passing shower going into Tuesday/Wednesday.

Rain chances will start to increase on us heading into Thursday as our next storm system approaches.

Timing on the arrival of that system is still a bit murky at the moment since models are not in great agreement.

We'll watch the trends for you in the days ahead for sure.

In the short term, enjoy the nice weather conditions we'll have out there on Sunday!

~Bradley

