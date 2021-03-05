Showers this evening; Turning nice and breezy Saturday

Clouds were back for our Friday, but overall the wasn't too bad.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Showers will be on the increase this evening as an upper-level disturbance and associated surface feature push through.

(katc extended hrrr) katc weather

Mainly just going to be dealing with pesky shower activity through about 11 pm, so I'd make sure to take the rain gear with you if you're heading out.

No organized thunderstorms nor severe weather with this system, but a rumble of thunder can not be ruled out.

Most of us will pick up around 1/4"-1/2" of rainfall or less.

(katc graf rain estimates) katc weather

We may see some leftover cloud cover first thing on our Saturday morning, but mainly sunny skies are anticipated to return through the day.

(katc low temperatures) katc weather

Temperatures will be starting out in the upper 40s tomorrow morning and then will climb into the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a cool and breezy day as northerly winds will be gusting to 20-25+ mph at times.

(katc wind gusts) katc weather

Chilly start heading into Sunday as readings will be in the lower 40s.

A decent amount of high-level clouds will work in through the course of Sunday, but otherwise, another very nice day will be in store as temperatures settle into the middle 60s once again (albeit a degree or two warmer than Saturday).

Feeling a whole lot like spring next week with temperatures in the 70s and breezy southerly winds in place.

Some morning sun will look to give way to partly cloudy afternoon skies for the bulk of next week, but rain chances stay fairly minimal throughout the week.

Rain and some thunderstorm chances look to return for late next weekend and going into the following week, but we're talking 10+ days out, so we have plenty of time to watch and monitor the pattern.

Y'all have a great weekend!

