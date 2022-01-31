Showers & spring temperatures, but winter returns late in week

An unsettled and a quite changeable weather pattern is in the forecast for Acadiana this week with spring-temperatures yielding to winter again later in the week, and a good soaking likely in between.

In the near term, a disturbance that has been producing widespread rain in Southeast Texas Monday will be heading for the Gulf of Mexico overnight into Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While the system is expected to lose upper support and weaken, there will still likely be a good chance (60%) of scattered showers for our Tuesday.

It will also be a breezy and mild day Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances into Wednesday will be lower (but not out), with temperatures rising into the balmy mid-upper 70s ahead of a strong cold front that looks to arrive early Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday's front will likely bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region late Wednesday night with periods of rain (near 100%) following the surface front into Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While rain totals Tuesday generally will be 1/2" or much less, the rains Wednesday night into Thursday could bring a good soaking of a couple of inches.

Farther north, Thursday's frontal system and upper level energy will be a prodigious snow and ice-maker from the Plains to the Northeast through late this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Well north of the front snow totals of a foot or more will be possible, with a significant, long duration, crippling accumulating icing event possible south of the snow areas...none of this will threaten Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Colder weather will arrive to Acadiana Thursday, with temperatures starting out near 70° in the morning dropping into the upper 30s Thursday night.

Clouds and some precipitation chances may linger into the weekend, with a disturbance arriving Saturday night that could bring showers and perhaps a light, non-accumulating wintry mix to the area, but odds are low at this point.

Winter-like temperatures look to stay in Acadiana for at least a week following Thursday morning's cold front.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

