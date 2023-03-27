Showers and storms likely overnight through Tuesday morning

A cool front is expected to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across Acadiana overnight through early Tuesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the Storm Prediction Center, Acadiana will be in a low end, marginal risk, of a few severe storms through Tuesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The main concern with the storms will be the possibility of some small hail and gusty, possibly damaging winds in a few isolated spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, some locally heavy rainfall will be possible with 1-2 inches for some areas. Isolated higher amounts could lead to some localized street flooding, but widespread flooding is not anticipated.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Power Doppler 3

After morning storms, it should be quieter, breezy and cooler into the afternoon with temperatures holding from the mid-upper 60s to lower 70s for an afternoon high.

Breezy northerly winds will follow the front into Tuesday evening accompanied by cooler temperatures, likely dropping into the mid-50s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be nice and seasonably cool days, but look for another warm-up later this week with the chance of a few showers and storms this weekend.

The long range into next week looks unsettled, warm and quite humid...in fact, overnight lows a couple of days mid-next week might be in the very "summery" mid-70s!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel