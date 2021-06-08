Settling into a June pattern

Acadiana's weather continues to settle into a more early summer June pattern with partly cloudy skies, rain chances in the 20% range and temperatures pushing the 90° mark.

Little change is expected for the rest of the week with partly to at times mostly cloudy skies, quite humid conditions, along with a slight chance of primarily an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will start out in the balmy mid-upper 70s over the next several days while daytime highs are expected to push the upper 80s to near 90°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The heat index reached 100° briefly in Lafayette around 1pm Tuesday afternoon and expect those heat indices to continue in the mid-upper 90s (at the very least) into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Wednesday should be in the 20% range, roughly 10-20% Thursday and near 10% Friday and Saturday.

The heat will continue, and perhaps amplify a few degrees by Sunday into early next week, but by the same token, the risk of afternoon storms should increase as well.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In the tropics, while the National Hurricane Center has lowered the possibility of tropical development in the next 5 days, our longer term models remain consistent on some sort of possible system or systems trying develop in the Eastern Pacific & or the Gulf of Mexico in the 8-12 day time-frame.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This time of year however, the models can get confused on what ocean basin may see development so confidence remains low on any potential system impacting the Gulf of Mexico for now.

By the end of this week we'll have a better feel whether development will be more likely or not and where any potential impacts could be, but it is noted that both the GFS and Euro do put an organized tropical system of some intensity in the Western Gulf of Mexico mid-late next week.

