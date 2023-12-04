Seasonably cool/dry week but rain & storms return by the weekend

Some nice and cool weather remains on tap for Acadiana through Thursday before our next weather-maker arrives for the weekend.

In the near term, expect fair and chilly conditions overnight through Tuesday morning with lows ranging generally from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If you like Monday's weather you'll also like Tuesday's with mostly sunny conditions and highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A secondary surge of high pressure and slightly cooler temperatures arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with afternoon highs dropping into the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few showers might be possible by Friday as a warmer pattern moves back into the area ahead of low pressure and a frontal trough that will approach the region Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next weather-maker for the area will likely produce scattered showers and some thunderstorms, some of which could be potentially severe based on the long-term outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's too early to call the specifics at this time, so we'll evaluate future models and have a better feel for any severe weather threat should it develop during the course of the week.

After Saturday's possible system, it looks to get breezy and cooler Sunday into the following week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

