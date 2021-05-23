Seasonable late May weather continues; rain chances remain isolated in nature

It was another warm, but quiet day across Acadiana.

Temperatures settled into the lower and middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 60s.

We're looking at another partly to mostly sky going into our Monday.

Temperatures will once again top out in the low-mid 80s.

Rain chances will sit at 10% for one or two isolated showers that try and develop with the heating of the day.

Bradley Graf Model

Any activity that were to develop would likely set up across western parishes of Acadiana and into Southwestern LA.

More of the same can be said for Tuesday with better rain chances across SW LA and SE Texas; areas that will be slightly farther to the west of a ridge of high pressure that will keep most of the southeastern US dry this week.

Slight uptick in the rain chances going into Wednesday as a subtle upper-level feature may try and push through.

Bradley Euro

Still, chances are not overly high at around 20-30%.

They'll be back down to 10% or less for Thursday and Friday with fair to partly cloudy skies in place.

Afternoon highs this week will eventually settle into the middle and upper 80s, pretty typical for late May.

No significant weather features look to be on the horizon over the next several days.

After a very rainy stretch of weather last week, I think that is news most of us can get behind!

In the Tropics:

Ana is now a depression as it continues to barely hold on this evening.

NHC ANA

It is expected to dissipate in the open Atlantic later on tonight.

Other than Ana, the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

