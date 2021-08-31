Scattered storms through Thursday; new depression forms

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will remain in Acadiana's forecast through Thursday, but drier more stable air, with fewer showers are expected into the weekend.

In the near term, showers and storms will gradually diminish into the evening with fair, warm and humid conditions likely overnight.

Latest Power Dopper 3.

Low temperatures by morning should be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid days with highs in the low-mid 90s accompanied by a 50-60% chance of showers and storms primarily during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The storms Thursday might be enhanced by a weak frontal trough that will push through the area by Thursday evening/night.

This trough should provide for more stable conditions for Acadiana Friday into the weekend along with lower dew points and humidity.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday through Sunday with high temperatures still managing to reach the lower 90s while nighttime/early morning low temperatures edge closer to the lower 70s.

Tropical moisture and scattered showers and thunderstorms should return mid-late next week.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Depression 12 formed in Eastern Atlantic near the African Coast Tuesday.

This system is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by this weekend. The next name on the list is "Larry".

Rob Perillo/KATC

First blush is that this storm may not pose a threat to the U.S. but it will have a solid two weeks over open Atlantic waters.

Bermuda may ultimately have to watch this system.

Elsewhere, a feature in Western Caribbean has a low chance of development next 5 days and poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico for now.

The peak of the hurricane season is here so more threats to the Gulf will certainly be possible, if not likely in the month of September...but there is nothing pending at this time.

