Scattered storm chances increase later this week

The chance of scattered mainly daytime showers and thunderstorms will continue for all this week with rain chance going a little higher Wednesday and beyond.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect another hot and humid day with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with chances of getting wet in the 40% range Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak upper trough will approach the area from the north later this week and will add to our atmospheric instability and put a little more of a squeeze on our atmospheric moisture thus increasing the day chance of showers and storms up to 50-60% ( or perhaps a little better) toward the end of the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The trough may push far enough south to give the area perhaps reduced risk of scattered storms for a day or two primarily between Sunday and Tuesday of next week.

All in all though, there remains no significant change to the pattern we have been seeing over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile in the tropics, the disturbance that has moved off the African Coast in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, has a 40% chance of development, perhaps to a tropical depression later this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, it remains too early to forecast whether this disturbance will threaten the U.S. with most models for now, showing a system curving into the open Atlantic after nearing the northeastern-most Caribbean islands by the weekend.

