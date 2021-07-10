Scattered showers and storms remain/routine summertime pattern into next week/Tropics quiet

Very muggy and warm conditions across the region this evening and overnight as low temperatures only drop into the mid-upper 70s.

A passing shower could be possible as well.

A trough will be developing and digging southward over the next day or so.

It'll be a a severe weather maker across the plains on Sunday, but Acadiana is not hatched in for any severe weather.

Some of the upper-level energy will try to sneak into the region tomorrow and tap into the Gulf moisture with scattered showers and storms developing.

Chance of getting wet is at 50%... and that will be pretty much at any time tomorrow.

Bradley HRRR Model

Per the latest HRRR model, there could be some heavier downpours in the afternoon, and although we are not locked in for a severe weather risk, a few of the storms may contain gustier winds.

Temperatures will settle into the upper 80s.

The pattern will be hard to shake going into Monday with scattered activity remaining possible throughout the day.

Rain chances will sit at around 40% through the rest of the week for those typical afternoon showers and storms.

There won't really be anything preventing them (like a dome of high pressure) from getting going each and every day.

With that said, it does not guarantee that you will see rain at your house every day.

I'll use a little time here to kind of explain how we come up with the forecast numbers since we do get questions regarding it and honestly, it is a great question!

Let's take this upcoming week as an example.

We are close to 100% sure that we will see rain somewhere in the viewing area on any given day this week.

But, we think about 40% of the viewing area (coverage) will indeed see said rain.

As a result, that gives a 40% chance of precipitation.

So, one day your location may fall in that 40% while the next day, it may not!

Temperatures this week will be pretty close to normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

In the tropics:

All is quiet with no new development expected at least in the next 5 days.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

