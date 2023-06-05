Scattered afternoon storms stay in the forecast

Scattered afternoon and/or early evening showers and storms will stay in the forecast for Acadiana much of this week, but it's looking drier and consequently hotter moving into next week.

In the near term, expect showers and storms to slowly dissipate through early this evening.

Power Doppler 3, Acadiana's Radar

Temperatures will bottom out on the comfortable but humid the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday promises more clouds than sun with scattered afternoon and early evening storms. Highs Tuesday should be limited to the upper 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Models continue to suggest that rain chances should be lower for our Tuesday, but for now we'll maintain rain chances near 50-60%...but they could go lower if models remain consistent.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Scattered afternoon storms will stay with us mid-week into the weekend with chance of storms decreasing closer to the 30-40% toward the end of the week, and near 20-30% into the weekend as high pressure ridging aloft begins to influence our atmosphere, capping some of the rain activity.

The ridge is expected to amplify next week, allowing for drier and consequently hotter conditions.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Daytime highs this week will continue in the upper 80s to lower 90s but may start to push the mid-90s by this weekend, if not, into early next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

The tropics remain quiet in the Gulf, the Caribbean and Western Atlantic with no threats expected over the next week plus.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel