Relentless heat continues for Acadiana

Relentless heat and heat indices will continue for Acadiana into the weekend, but at least we may see some storms Sunday afternoon to give the area a very small break.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny and very hot conditions to continue through Saturday with highs in the upper 90s, heat indices as high as 110-115°, and overnight lows near record levels of 80°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the National Weather Service, Heat Advisories remain in effect for Acadiana Friday, while we remain on the cusp of Excessive Heat Warnings...which could come before Sunday and could return later next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High pressure aloft will dominate through Saturday, but by Sunday and upper level disturbance is expected to approach from the northwest yielding the impetus for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any storms Sunday may be capable of strong winds and perhaps some small hail.

A few nice downpours will be possible Sunday, but once again rain totals and coverage area will be short of what is needed.

Rain chances are tentatively set at 60% Sunday and with lingering showers and storms possible into Monday (40%).

Rob Perillo/KATC

Even with the scattered storms in the forecast, we probably won't break our streak of 90° plus days...with highs still reaching the mid-90s.

Thereafter, rain chances settle back down while daytime highs head back toward the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100° in a few spots by the mid-latter part of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet with the exception of a potential short-lived system in the North Central Atlantic which is of no concern to us.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some African Dust has been noted across portions of the Northwestern Gulf States, especially Texas allowing for locally hazier skies...which may get hazier into the weekend per our latest guidance.

Stay cool Acadiana!

