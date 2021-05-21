Rain chances stay elevated for one more day; monitoring system in Gulf

Well, we've got one last round of showers to get through on Friday before improving weather conditions arrive this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting an area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf of Mexico and are giving a 40% chance to develop into a depression or weak tropical storm on Friday.

Bradley NHC Outlook

However, it will quickly run out of time as it moves into the Texas coast tonight.

This feature remains a LOW impact event for Acadiana as a ridge of high pressure will shuttle the weak area of low pressure off to our west into the Lone Star state.

Regardless, it will help to send one final round of moisture our way on Friday which will keep rain chances elevated here locally.

Expect shower activity to move in as the morning wears on and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s.

A Flash Flood WATCH remains in effect for all of Acadiana until 1 p.m.

An additional 1-2" will be possible with some locally higher amounts as well.

Bradley HRRR Rain Estimates

Keep in mind that with already very saturated grounds in place, it won't take much to get localized flash flooding... at least in spots.

What we will notice today is a migration to the west of these showers, signaling an end to the rain (finally).

In fact, expect the rain to start tapering off by this evening.

That will be followed by a drier, more seasonable weather pattern this weekend and through the majority of next week, allowing all of us to start to dry out.

Here is the current river level at the Vermilion River at Surrey:

Bradley Vermilion River

It is currently holding steady at 15.0' and will slowly drop off this weekend.

