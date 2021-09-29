Rain chances remain elevated; tropics active, but no pending threats to Gulf

Showers have begun to wane across the area this afternoon.

It will be a mild night ahead as temperatures drop into the low-mid 70s.

The weather pattern remains rather stubborn with our upper-level feature still spinning off to our west.

That is essentially continuing to send impulses of upper-level energy our way which has translated to a healthy scattering of showers and storms.

Bradley HRRR Model

Expect a similar set-up Thursday with rain chances remaining elevated.

Some locally heavy rainfall could be possible at times.

An additional 1-2" of rain could be possible with isolated higher amounts in spots.

Bradley HRRR Model Rain

With saturated grounds already in place, any additional rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding (especially in low-lying areas).

Rain chances will settle into the 40-60% range Friday and through the course of the weekend as a good amount of moisture remains in place.

Some drier air will begin to filter into the region throughout the day on Monday as rain chances begin to decline.

Thereafter, drier, more comfortable conditions will look to take hold for the better part of next week.

Be sure to check the 10-Day for the latest.

TROPICS:

Things have been very quiet close to home in the Gulf of Mexico and across the Caribbean Sea.

Different story has you get out in the tropical Atlantic as we have several different features.

Bradley Tropical Map

Thankfully, none of these systems will be a threat to the Gulf nor us here in Acadiana.

Major Hurricane Sam will pass just of Bermuda this weekend before tracking into the north Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Victor has formed way out in the Atlantic.

It will re-curve out into the open Atlantic.

