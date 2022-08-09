Rain chances increase next few days

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase across Acadiana over the next few days as our wetter than normal pattern dating back to July continues.

An upper level disturbance near Arkansas is expected to drift southward over the next day or two while interacting with a broad area of deeper tropical moisture associated with another upper disturbance accompanied by a tropical wave spanning from the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico into the Northwestern Caribbean.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The two features will conspire to produce a 70-80% chance of scattered showers and storms for the rest of the week with some locally heavy downpours possible in spots.

And per usual in these wetter patterns, showers and storms will fire-up earlier in the day, by mid-morning and will likely continue on and off through the late afternoon diminishing slowly into the evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In general, expect an inch or two of rain in most spots before the week is done, but per usual, slow-moving activity could produce several inches of rain in an hour or two which could lead to some localized street flooding.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with the extra rain chances and clouds, temperatures will top out closer to the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Rain chances may ease toward the latter part of the weekend into early next week as somewhat drier air tries to push in from the northeast for a few days, but it appears the risk of at least scattered storms won't be disappearing any time soon.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, the tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development as conditions are expected to be less favorable toward the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any system that could get going looks to curve northward into the open Atlantic as it nears the Northeastern Caribbean.

------------------------------------------------------------

