Rain chances gradually start to ease; Drier, less humid air poised to move in by week's end

It was a stormy start to our Labor day as a frontal boundary coupled with an upper-level impulse helped to generate widespread shower and thunderstorm activity.

Just about all of that has pushed into the Gulf waters this afternoon.

We're looking at generally quiet conditions tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.

Some upper 60s could be possible for extreme northern portions of Acadiana.

The washed-out frontal boundary will remain draped across the region on Tuesday with the highest moisture content setting up across southeastern portions of Acadiana and points off to the east.

Bradley HRRR Model

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours.

Otherwise, expect intervals of sun and clouds as temperatures top out in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Another approaching (stronger) frontal boundary will continue to shove moisture farther off to our east on Wednesday--- most of that moisture will be associated with invest 91L which still has a 30% chance of development into a depression.

However, I do not foresee this feature developing due to hostile conditions in the Gulf.

It will be mostly a rainmaker for Florida and portions of the SE.

A reinforcing shot of drier, less humid air will arrive late Thursday and stick around through about Saturday.

Bradley GFS Moisture

We could be talking morning starts in the lower to middle 60s with afternoon finishes in the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We'll start to see a return flow out of the Gulf by late Saturday and into Sunday with eventually the return of some scattered showers and storms into the first parts of next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, major hurricane Larry continues to impress with a clear and defined appearance on the enhanced satellite imagery.

Bradley Hurricane Larry

It will slide just east of the small island of Bermuda and continue to track into the open Atlantic.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

Have a great of the week!

