Quiet week...next weather-maker arrives Saturday

After a couple of weeks with a deep freeze followed by a wet pattern last week, Acadiana finally has a nice stretch of late January weather this week before the next weather-maker accompanied by another soaking arrives Saturday.

In the near-term, expect a fair and seasonably chilly night with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s north to the low-mid 40s elsewhere by daybreak.

There could once again be some patchy areas of ground fog developing toward daybreak, but widespread thick fog is not expected.

More sunshine is expected Tuesday combined with some high clouds as the day wears on.

Temperatures across the area will reach the upper 60s to near 70° for the Tuesday afternoon high.

Partly cloudy skies along with temperatures just a few degrees cooler, in the mid-60s are expected Wednesday.

More clouds (to mostly cloudy conditions) are anticipated Thursday as a weak upper disturbance travels through the region...it should be dry day with highs in the mid-60s.

Acadiana could push 70º Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies as a return flow sets up from the Gulf ahead of our next weather-maker Saturday.

Saturday's system looks to produce another locally heavy rain threat of at least 1-2"...higher amounts may be possible but it's too early to forecast accurate totals at this time.

Both the Euro and GFS models are indicating at least 1-2" Saturday into Saturday night.

For now, highest rain chances look to arrive by Saturday afternoon and end during the overnight hours, but that could change, so don't cancel any plans yet...it's only Monday!

There could be a severe element to some embedded storms with our system Saturday, but for now, predictability remains too low per the Storm Prediction Center.

Thereafter, it looks like Acadiana should get another relative dry and cool week next week...

Alas, no confident forecasts yet for the big Mardi Gras weekend, but we'll start to get a feel for that later this week.

Meanwhile, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

