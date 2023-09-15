Quiet, warm weekend; feeling better into Sunday evening/next week

The weather pattern across Acadiana this weekend will be a quiet and warm one, but a weak front pushing through the region Sunday morning will usher in more comfortable days and more importantly, pleasant mornings.

In the near term Friday afternoon, some active showers and a few embedded storms across Southwest Louisiana will gradually dissipate early this evening as they try to move eastward.

See the latest Power Doppler 3.

Look for fair skies and seasonably mild conditions later overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy skies and rather warm conditions are expected for our Saturday while mostly sunny to clear skies are anticipated Sunday.

Saturday's high should be near 93°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak cool front will bring in drier air to the region Saturday night into Sunday morning with afternoon temperatures Sunday still reaching the low-mid 90s, albeit with much lower humidity and a pleasant northerly breeze.

All of next week looks quiet and quite dry as well, with highs continuing in the lower 90s.

Night time and morning temperatures will be quite pleasant with readings dropping into the mid-60s in most areas, possibly lower 60s to even upper 50s up toward Central Louisiana come Monday morning.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile the tropics in the Atlantic remain seasonally busy, with Hurricane Lee making landfall in Southeast Canada tonight, Tropical Storm Margot sitting and spinning in the open Atlantic, and newly formed Tropical Depression #15, eventually becoming Tropical Storm, Hurricane and perhaps Major Hurricane, Nigel.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Margot and the future Nigel should stay in the open Atlantic, while another system that is expected to come off the African Coast could become "Ophelia" down the line.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now the Western Gulf of Mexico looks nice and quite to finish out the month...no promises for October, but so far, it's been another good year locally, with no tropical activity for Louisiana since 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

