Quiet and seasonable Thursday; Clouds return on Friday

Very early morning clouds gave way to PLENTY of sunshine out there on our Wednesday.

Hopefully you were able to soak it all in at some point!

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight into first thing tomorrow morning.

High pressure remains in control on Thursday with abundant sunshine in place.

Should just be a lovely day as temperatures climb to where they should be for this time of year in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Southerly flow and clouds will prevent temperatures from getting quite as cold overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Still a chilly start with readings in the mid-40s.

Clouds stick with us through the day on Friday ahead of our next upper-level disturbance.

That feature will begin to weaken as it approaches the region, so although rain chances are in the forecast, they are not too terribly high.

40% on those rain chances going into Friday evening/night.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s once again.

The good news is that this feature will be clearing us out nicely for the upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure banks into the area.

Expect starts in the 40s and afternoon finishes in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday under mainly sunny skies, although more high-level clouds will try and work in by Sunday.

We'll be back to full blown spring next week with mild and breezy conditions on tap.

Rain chances look to remain spotty in nature for the mid-latter half of the week.

Y'all have a good one!