November temperatures return for a couple of days

November temperatures have returned to Acadiana in the wake of Thursday morning's cool front and it will stay chilly for a couple of days.

It has been a day of contrasts thanks to the front with Lafayette reporting mostly sunny skies and a temperature of 81° at 11:30 am, then 61° two hours later...and in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will be heading for the mid-40s but readings will likely stay into the 50s until the clouds clear out.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with any luck, the clouds will begin to clear from northwestern portions of Acadiana to the southeast after midnight.

This should afford most of Acadiana the opportunity to get a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse...fingers crossed.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The maximum eclipse time will be at 3:02 am with the "Beaver" Moon taking on an orange or "blood red" hue for a few hours.

It will be "wind-chilly" at that time so it is advised to dress warmly.

Provided the aforementioned clouds move out per the computer model guidance (and that is sometimes a little "iffy"), Acadiana's Friday should be a mostly sunny and cool one with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Chilly and clear conditions are anticipated Friday night into Saturday morning with lows closer to the low-mid 40s.

Lots of sunshine Saturday combined with our winds beginning to turn out of a southerly component for the afternoon should bring our high temperatures back into the low-mid 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will begin to increase Sunday as temperatures warm back into the upper 70s.

A few scattered showers may be possible late Sunday afternoon, but more likely into Sunday night as the next cool front pushes across the area.

The weather will get quite chilly again early next week with the coldest temperatures in the 10 Day Forecast coming Monday night into Tuesday morning where lows could drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather pattern still remains somewhat unsettled into the Thanksgiving period with the models indicating some sort of storm system impacting the area Friday and/or Saturday.

This part of the forecast is subject to change...and for now, it is deemed as an "unsettled' pattern.

