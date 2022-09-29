November-like temps Friday, then warmer; Ian back to a hurricane, threatening South Carolina

Acadiana can expect temperatures similar to mid-November Friday morning with the coolest readings in 5 months, while Ian is back to hurricane status and heading for South Carolina Friday.

Locally, the coolest temperatures of the fall season are expected overnight through Friday morning with readings dropping into the mid-upper 40s to near 50°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lafayette hasn't seen 50° since April 19!

Temperatures Friday afternoon are anticipated to top out in the lower 80s.

The seasonably cool weather pattern will continue through the weekend with lows in the lower 50s while afternoon highs warm into the mid-80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week looks to stay dry with with temperatures gradually moderating into the upper 80s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, after producing catastrophic conditions across Florida, Ian weakened to a tropical storm earlier Thursday but re-intensified Thursday afternoon back to a hurricane.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the National Hurricane Center Ian is expected to impact South Carolina Friday as an 80 mph storm, but could be slightly stronger given it will continue to cross the warm Gulf Stream.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Ian is expected to bring up to a 7 foot storm surge along and north of where the system makes landfall, and 4-8" of rain to portions of South and North Carolina.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression #11 has dissipated in the Eastern Atlantic and there are no other suspect areas anticipated at least through the next week.

