No immediate end to heat wave

Acadiana's early summer heat wave looks to continue through at least this weekend, but there could be a change coming next week.

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate over the region keeping it quite hot and mostly dry, although there could be a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible Wednesday with rain chances near 20% or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A small disturbance approaching from the northeast Wednesday could lead to a better chance of afternoon storms, but the main story will continue to be the heat!

High temperatures will continue in the mid-upper 90s with heat indices in the 102-108° range over the next few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs will approach the upper 90s and likely pass 100° in some spots across the area Friday into the weekend as the ridge amplifies before it weakens into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although not explicitly overt, it does appear that the ridge will weaken it's grip over the area to possibly lead to a better chance of scattered afternoon storms into next week...fingers crossed.

Overall the KATC 10 Day Forecast looks quite hot for the time of year.

Climate notes: After the 4th warmest May on record, Lafayette is in the top 5 of hottest Junes and moving up with a mean temperature (highs & lows) at 83.6F through the first 3 weeks!

Rob Perillo/KATC

A climate trend for sure as 6 of the hottest top 10 months since 1893 have occurred since 2010.

