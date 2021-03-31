No April Fool...Feeling like winter!

It's not an April Fool prank, it's going to feel like winter in Acadiana over the next couple of days, but plenty of warm April sun during the day will take a little bit of the sting out of the cold and wind.

A strong cold front pushed through Acadiana Wednesday afternoon producing showers and storms that will continue race off to the east-southeast early this evening.

Behind the front gusty N/NE winds near 15-25 mph will likely gust as high as 30-35 mph into this evening...a Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana through at least 10pm.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Skies will clear toward Thursday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s.

KATC/Rob Perillo

Wind chills by daybreak Thursday may drop as low as the upper 30s!

Wall to wall sunshine along with breezy northeast winds are expected for our Thursday, with highs barely reaching into the lower 60s...which would be normal for the dead of winter for Acadiana.

KATC/Rob Perillo

The forecast gets a little trickier Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures could drop into the "frost zone", especially for the northern Acadiana parishes.

Readings by Friday morning could be as low as the mid-upper 30s...which could threaten our newly planted gardens and tender vegetation...so you may need to cover them just in case.

Lots of sunshine remains in the forecast Friday into the weekend with highs in the low-mid 60s.

We should be back into the upper 60s Saturday, and reach the lower 70s Easter Sunday.

The pattern will continue to warm through all of next week with highs getting back into the lower 80s by Wednesday, and for now, there are no big weather-makers for Acadiana in the 10 day forecast.

