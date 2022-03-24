Nice stretch of weather...getting stormy mid-next week

Simply beautiful spring weather is on tap for Acadiana into the weekend with nice and cool nights followed by sunny and increasingly warmer afternoons.

The next weather-maker for Acadiana is shaping up for mid-next week, and there could be an accompanying severe threat as well...more later.

In the near term, look for fair skies, breezy and chilly conditions for our Thursday night with gusty winds diminishing during the evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The strong gusts we saw Thursday afternoon were associated with a dry secondary cool front pushing across the region, where gusts were in the 35-40 mph range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This winds diminish overnight with lows dropping into the low-mid 40s by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday will bring wall to wall sunshine with milder afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

And after another cool start Saturday, look for temperatures to warm more substantially into the afternoon with highs nearing 80°.

Sunday and Monday should bring much the same with highs in the lower 80s while overnight lows moderate into the 50s.

It will get windy Tuesday ahead of our next weather-maker/storm system Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At this point, there will probably be another severe weather threat with next week's system.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Wednesday the nose of jet-stream, positive vorticity advection (atmospheric spin), and higher antecedent temperatures/dew points thanks to an extended southerly flow (as compared with Tuesday's activity), all imply a severe storm threat/break-out in the region Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As always there's a lot of uncertainty 6 days out but we would expect the Storm Prediction Center to start hatching in our region in a "slight risk" category by Friday or Saturday's outlooks, as models begin to hone in on this next weather-maker.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

