Nice stretch of weather; changes by Sunday

Acadiana remains in a nice stretch of weather that will carry into Saturday with plenty of sun accompanied by temperatures near or slightly above normal for January.

In the near term, expect cooler conditions overnight as drier air continues to work into the region following Tuesday's storm system.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will range in the low to mid 40s...right on target for the time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plenty of sun with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s are anticipated for our Thursday, and with light winds, it will likely feel a little milder...normal highs for the first week of January are in the low-mid 60s.

Expect another nice, cool night Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the mid-40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be an outside chance of some patchy fog come Friday morning.

Sunny conditions continue into Friday with highs pushing toward the lower 70s.

Skies will become partly cloudy Saturday as temperatures warm into the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Our next weather-maker will arrive in the form of a weak frontal trough Sunday, that will bring scattered showers to the region, that could last into Monday.

More favorable and relatively mild weather should follow next Tuesday/Wednesday with our next chance at showers and a few storms arriving Thursday.

We could see chillier conditions to follow later next week into the following weekend...but for now, no freezing temperatures area anticipated through the next 10 days.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

