Nice couple of days; stormy again Thursday night

A nice couple of spring-like days are on tap for Acadiana, but it looks to get stormy again into Thursday night with another lower end severe weather risk.

In the near-term, after a lovely day across Acadiana, some wrap around clouds associated with an upper level low will dominate Acadiana's skies overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will thin tomorrow afternoon with mostly skies accompanied by high temperatures in the lower 70s expected.

It should be a little cooler Wednesday night into Thursday morning with clear skies, thus temperatures should drop into the upper 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with temperatures pushing back into the mid-upper 70s ahead of our next cold front which arrives Friday morning.

Out ahead of the front, it looks to be another stormy period late Thursday night with the potential of strong to potentially severe storms. Rain chance overnight should be back up to near 90%.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded their forecast this afternoon to include a marginal to slight risk of severe storms Thursday night that could be capable of damaging winds...an isolated tornado or some hail also cannot be ruled out.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers and storms should end by early Friday morning, with Friday afternoon and the weekend looking quite favorable.

The next weather-maker looks to arrive to the area by next Tuesday with bountiful severe weather dynamics possibly being in place, perhaps leading to a more significant threat of severe storms for the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The SPC already has Acadiana hatched in for a slight risk of severe storms a week from now (a rarity for an outlook that far out), highlighting the potential for the highest risk of severe storms so far this early spring...it's that time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

