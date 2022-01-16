Nice, cool stretch of weather to start week; milder mid-week followed by another cooldown by week's end

Winds relax tonight and with clear skies in place, temperatures heading for the lower to middle 30s by Monday morning.

Bradley Temperatures

A light freeze possible for northern parishes..

I'd go ahead and protect any tender vegetation, and of course make sure the pets have a warm place to stay!

Beautiful weather Monday (MLK Day) as highs settle into the lower 60s.

Bradley GRAF model

Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Surface high pressure will begin sliding eastward Tuesday.

Still a cold start in the 30s, but temperatures will push the upper 60s by the afternoon courtesy of southerly winds.

Despite some afternoon clouds, expect a mostly sunny sky Tuesday.

Mid-70s by Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

Long Range EURO Model

That front will generate scattered showers late Wednesday afternoon and going into the evening/nighttime hours (60%).

Turning much colder Thursday as temperatures may hover in the 40s throughout the day.

We could be talking some cold mornings for the end of the week—-> 30s and even upper 20s possible.

Highs may be planted in the 40s Friday and Saturday.

The models really start to diverge Saturday with the GFS painting a wetter solution while the EURO keeps us dry.

Something we'll keep an eye on, but I've split the difference for now...

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal into early next week as well.

Have a great week!

