Nice, breezy and warm weekend; showers early next week

Acadiana's weather will stay on a roll this weekend with nearly perfect spring weather for the time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for a continuation of a sun and cloud mix accompanied by breezy southeasterly winds feeding storm systems hundreds of miles to our north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Gusts Saturday and Sunday afternoon look to get into the 20-25 mph range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs this weekend will top out in the mid-80s while night lows moderate from the mid-60s Saturday morning to the upper 60s to near 70° Sunday morning.

Rain chances will stay low, near 5% Saturday but could improve to 20% Sunday as a few streamer showers from the Gulf of Mexico may quickly pass through the region as moisture begins to pool ahead of an early week frontal system.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A slow-moving and weakening front will approach the area late Monday into Tuesday generating the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms later Monday into Monday night, with some lingering showers possible into early Tuesday.

We are not expecting any organized severe weather nor much rainfall to help with the ongoing drought situation in our area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind next week's front, looks for a couple of cooler days highlighted by overnight/morning lows dropping into the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings accompanied by daytime highs closer to the mid-upper 70s to lower 80s.

A gradual warm-up is expected later next week into the big Festival International weekend with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s to near 90°!

And with plenty of sun in the bulk of the KATC 10 Day Forecast, keep the sun block and hats ready if spending more than a half hour outdoors...the sun begins to get fierce this time of year!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel