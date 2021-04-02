Nice and cool end to the week; Slightly milder into Easter weekend

We've made it to the Easter weekend! Happy Friday, Acadiana!

It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the region.

Clear skies can be expected through the morning.

We are looking at a beautiful and cool end to the week on this Good Friday as temperatures settle into the middle 60s under plentiful sunshine this afternoon.

Hopefully you are able to get out at some point today and enjoy it!

Winds will be lighter compared to Thursday, so that will help to make things feel that much nicer.

Generally nice weather will roll with us into the rest of the Easter Weekend.

It will be another chilly start on Saturday with readings dipping down into the lower-mid 40s.

A gradual moderating trend of temperatures will then ensue over the next several days.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for Saturday, although we will start to see some high-level clouds making their way into the region by the afternoon.

We may, just may, see an isolated shower or two late Saturday afternoon going into the evening as a weak upper-level disturbance tries to push through.

Highs will be topping out near 70°.

Cool start to our Easter (although not quite as chilly) with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Bradley Easter forecast

A decent warm-up into our Easter Sunday afternoon as highs push the middle 70s.

We will see a god mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as rain chances stay fairly low.

Mild and warmer into next week as high temperatures push the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We will see some rain chances within the mix as well next week, but no major weather systems on the horizon.

Y'all have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel